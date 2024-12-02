West Bengal State Handicrafts Expo kicks off in Krishnagar

The West Bengal State Handicrafts Expo 2023 commenced on Saturday at the Krishnagar Government College Ground, showcasing the artistry of 1,100 artisans from across the state. The event will continue until 16 December, offering a platform for artisans to exhibit and sell their crafts. The expo was inaugurated by Ujjal Biswas, the state minister for science and technology, alongside Chandranath Sinha, the minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Textiles.

The ministers emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting rural artisans and promoting their work on both national and international platforms. Each district has been provided with a dedicated pavilion to accommodate artisans and their creations, ranging from intricate textiles to unique handicrafts. Speaking at the event, Mr. Biswas highlighted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s initiative to revive the cultural and economic fabric of rural artisans. “Our government has been organizing such expos annually to provide artisans with a marketplace to showcase and sell their products,” he said. Mr. Sinha stressed the importance of creating sustainable markets for artisans. “The MSME department is actively collaborating with platforms like Amazon and Flipkart to help artisans reach global customers. We aim to boost their income and create more opportunities,” he noted.

During the financial year 2023-24, a total of 14,574 artisans participated in various fairs across the state, generating sales worth Rs. 107.72 crore. Officials are optimistic about achieving a sales figure of nearly Rs. 150 crore this year. Special Secretary of MSME and Textiles, Debashis Bandyopadhyay, shared that Krishnagar has previously hosted such expos, with total sales of Rs. 18.14 crore recorded between 2016-2020. This year’s event is expected to surpass previous figures, furthering the government’s efforts to empower artisans. The state government is also implementing welfare initiatives like the ‘Old-Age Artisans Pension Scheme,’ which provides Rs. 1,000 monthly to eligible handicraft artisans. This year, 3,187 artisans have benefitted from the scheme. The inaugural ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including Tarannum Sultana Mir, Sabhadhipati of Nadia Zilla Parishad, district magistrate Arun Prasad, and several MLAs.

