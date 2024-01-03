Kamarpukur Ramakrishna Math and Mission celebrates Kalpataru Utsav

Kamarpukur Math and Mission celebrated the traditional Kalpataru Utsav with the traditional rituals. Kamarpukur in Goghat in Hooghly district is the birth place of Sri Sri Ramakrishnan Krishnan Paramahansa, previously known as Gadhadhar. Kalpataru Utsav is an annual festival observed by monks of the Ramakrishna Mission on the 1st of January every year.

Kalpataru Utsav marks the metamorphosis of Ramakrishna Paramahansa into a Kalpataru or magical tree, and the day is also called the ‘Kalpataru Diwas’. The event commemorates the day on 1 January 1886 when his followers believe that Ramakrishna revealed himself to be an Avatar, or God incarnate on earth.

The Maharaj Swami Lokattoranda said, on this day an ardent disciple Girish Ghosh and other disciples were with Sir Ramakrishna Paramahansa at Cossipore Udyan Batti (garden house). The master asked Girish Ghosh: “Girish what is your realization about me?

Girish promptly fell on the feet of the master and said: “Great saiints Balmiki and Vayas could not bring you in their realization. I am just an insignificant speck.” Hearing the words of Girish Ghosh, the master went deep into samadhi and uttered: “Let the divine consciousness come into you all” and then told them to open their hearts to receive the fulfilment of their heart’s desire.

Everyone present at that moment were blessed with their heart’s desire. The Kalpataru state of Sri Ramakrishnan can also be termed as Atma Prakash and Abhaya Pradan divas of Sri Ramakrishna, said Maharaj Swami Lokattoranda. Swami Lokattoranda said, the day began with Mangal Arati, chanting of Vedic mantras, chanting of verses from Gita, Chandi Path, singing of bhajans and discourse on the life and divine works of Sri Ramakrishnan.

Prasad was distributed among all. Thousands of people visit Kamarpukur on this day with the faith that on this day their wishes snd desires will be fullfilled.