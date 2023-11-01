Karwa Chauth 2023: Moon Timing in Different Cities of India, Including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Karwa Chauth this year falls on November 1, in accordance with the Hindu calendar, marking the fourth day of the Kartik month. (Karwa symbolizes the earthen pot, while Chauth signifies the fourth day of the Kartik month). During this festival, married women observe a fast (nirjala vrat, fasting without consuming food or beverages) from sunrise to moonrise to seek the well-being, prosperity, and success of their husbands.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated throughout India, with a particular focus on the northern states, typically 9-10 days before Diwali. While numerous stories explain the significance and origins of Karwa Chauth, one of the most prominent narratives involves Goddess Parvati’s fast and prayers to win Lord Shiva as her husband. Another tale revolves around Queen Veervati, who, despite her devout efforts to fast for her husband’s well-being, was unable to do so due to weakness. Her brothers, witnessing her frailty, created an illusion of the moon, which Queen Veervati mistook as the real moon, breaking her fast only to receive the news of her husband’s sudden demise. Through her unwavering devotion and prayers, she managed to bring her husband back from the clutches of death.

The sargi, a blessed offering received by married women from their mothers-in-law, holds profound significance in the celebration of Karwa Chauth. The sargi thali includes essential bridal items, sweets, and other offerings.

Women conduct a special puja, where they offer water and prayers to the moon while gazing at their husband’s face. They conclude their fast by consuming a small portion of food and water from their husband’s hand first.

We provide you with detailed moonrise timings for various Indian cities.

Delhi (Moonrise at 8.15 pm)

Noida (Moonrise at 8.14pm)

Mumbai (Moonrise at 8:59pm)

Kolkata (Moonrise at 7:46 pm)

Jaipur (Moonrise 8:26pm)

Bhopal (Moonrise at 8.29 pm)

Himachal Pradesh (Moonrise at 8:07 pm)

Lucknow (Moonrise at 8:05 pm)

Chennai (Moonrise at 8.43pm)

Thiruvananthapuram (Moonrise at 09:07 pm)

Ranchi (Moonrise at 7:56 pm)

Jammu and Kashmir (Moonrise at 8:12 pm)

Dehradun (Moonrise at 8:06 pm)

Bengaluru (Moonrise at 8:54 pm)

Bhubaneshwar (Moonrise at 8:02 pm)

Kanpur (Moonrise at 8:08 pm)

Hyderabad (Moonrise at 8:40 pm)

Srinagar (Moonrise at 8:07 pm)

Pune (Moonrise 8:56 pm)

Amritsar (Moonrise 8:15 pm)