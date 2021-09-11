Kamarhati reports more than 56 new cholera cases

Kamarhati area reported more than 56 new Cholera cases on Friday with three cases reported on Thursday in the industrial belt of North 24 Parganas.

According to the officials of the Kamarhati Municipality, the patients were taken to local health centres after they showed symptoms of vomiting, abdominal pain and fever.

The National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) under the health ministry has already confirmed the outbreak was caused by cholera infections following tests on the nine affected patients of Kamarhati at the institute laboratory.

Health officials have already launched massive public awareness campaigns mainly in five municipal wards from ward number one to five asking residents to drink boiled water.

They concluded that contaminations in the water pipeline might have caused the outbreak. On 7 September, the outbreak was first reported in the town after more than 100 people were taken ill with symptoms of diarrhoea. Four patients have died of cholera after the disease hit several wards.

Two women died today and around 100 others fell sick after a diarrhoea outbreak was reported in different wards of the Kamarhati municipal area. The ailing was rushed to the state-run College of Medicine and Sagar Dutta State General Hospital with symptoms of severe vomiting and abdominal pain. Two patients including a 50-year-old Janaki Bibi died at the hospital while others are undergoing treatment.

Dr Shanta Dutta, director, NICED at Beliaghata has expressed concern over reports of outbreaks in the Kamarhati area. Adequate awareness campaigns and supply of chlorinated water should be ensured to fight the disease, she said.