Cholera outbreak in Afghan province kills 12

SNS | August 7, 2022 2:13 pm

Cholera outbreak in Afghan province kills 12 (Picture Credits - Twitter)

A cholera outbreak in Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province since June has killed so far killed at least 12 people, with 18,000 cases being reported, a health official said.

“A total of 18,000 people have been affected by cholera due to using polluted water and poor access to health services,” Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying to reporters.

Local authorities with the financial support from the Unicef have established five response teams in dealing with the health emergency in the province, the official added.

(Inputs from IANS)

