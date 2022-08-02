Kalyani University to give online migration certificate

Students studying in different colleges under Kalyani University need no longer run from pillar to post to secure their migration certificates. The university, for the first time in the state, has simplified the otherwise cumbersome process by shifting the entire paperwork online.

From submitting the applications for the certificates to receiving it online, students can now easily log on the university portal and take advantage of the digital route to meet their requirements.

There are 52 colleges under the Kalyani University and around 25,000 students pass out from the colleges every year. Many students who graduate take admission to other universities and seek a migration certificate. It would be easy for them to get the migration certificate now.

A student should first log in to the portal and click the migration certificate link to begin the process. The registration and online forms are available on the website. The fee required for each application and the certificate concerned can be remitted online.

The university section dealing with issues related to the migration certificate will get the request once the student completes the mandatory processes online. Officials could examine the applications online. They could also connect to other departments, if required, online as part of processing the application. The applicant could take a printout of the migration certificate online once it is uploaded by the section concerned at the university. The university has also made arrangements to verify all such certificates online.

Launching the online service, vice-chancellor, prof Manas Kumar Sanyal said, “The students of the affiliated colleges under the varsity seeking migration would not have to come to the institute for the certificate as they could apply online and get it.”

He also said, “We are trying to start an online service for all administrative works in the near future. Once it is implemented, students will enjoy all administrative services online.”

Prof Sujay Kumar Mandal, university spokesperson and director of the public relation cell said, “The ERP implementation cell of the university has taken a major role to launch the online service for the sake of the students. Prof Subhratanu Bhattacharya of physics department had taken lead to implement the service. From now on, students living in remote areas will get the benefits of the service from their homes.”

“From last year, the university has started online admission though it was partially started four years ago. Within two or three years, we will be able to start e-governance service for the entire administrative works,” prof Mandal said.