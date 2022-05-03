Jute politics: Adhir backs Arjun, slams Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh raising the issues of jute farmers and workers of jute industry should be supported, said Adhir Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Parliament, today.

“It is extraneous to consider if Arjun Singh is running from pillar to post or moving back and forth between the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. But the issue raised by Singh merits contemplation because it involves interests of 40 lakh jute farmers and 4 lakh workers belonging to jute industry,” said Chowdhury, the Congress MP from Berhampore, who is also the state Congress president.

It’s a fact that the Union government is indifferent to labourers’ plight caused by closures of many jute mills, the parliamentarian alleged. “As it is a matter of pure public interest, I took up the matter with central textile ministry last week,” he said.