Two arrested for supplying chinese manjha in Shahdara

The Delhi Police arrested two individuals in the Shahdara district of the national capital for the supply of Chinese manjha, a type of sharp kite string linked to injuries caused to several people recently in the Delhi NCR region.

The arrests were made on a tip-off received on August 16, from Vivek Vihar about a suspected vehicle carrying the banned material.

Upon reaching the location, the police found the caller with a car he had described and recovered 120 reels of the Chinese nanjha from it. The car, a white sedan with a Delhi registration number, was seized along with the reels.

The driver of the vehicle, Avnish Kumar, a 32-year-old resident of Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad, was arrested on the spot. He disclosed that the reels were meant to be distributed in nearby areas. Investigation into the case led to the arrest of his accomplice, Arjun, a 25-year-old youth from Harsh Vihar, Delhi resident.

A case had been registered at the Vivek Vihar Police Station invoking sections on the ban on the Chinese manjha (BNS) 2023 and the Environment Protection Act of 1986. The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier on Thursday, two men, including a Delhi Traffic Police officer, were reportedly injured after being struck by the manjha in separate cases in northeast Delhi.