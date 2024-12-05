Son held for killing family members over humiliation & sibling rivalry

The police have arrested one Arjun for killing his parents and sister over family feud and sibling rivalry in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi on Wednesday. In the shocking murder, a couple, along with their daughter, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house.

Arjun, son of the couple ,reported about the incident to police at around 7 am. He told them his 51-year-old father Rajesh Kumar, 46-year-old mother Komal, and 23-year-old sister Kavita were lying dead inside the house near Purani Chaupal in Devli village.

In a press conference Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) SK Jain said, “The case was solved in the same way and Arjun was apprehended for killing his family.” He added, “At the scene of the crime, there was no sign of theft or forced entry, and the bodies were found on the bed. It was clear that it was not a case of robbery or burglary. Footage from all CCTV cameras was examined but nothing suspicious was found”.

The Joint CP further added that Arjun, the main complainant, started to reveal facts when he was questioned by the Police. But slowly, we could see contradictions in his statements and in the end, he confessed to the murder of his father, mother and sister.

“His relations with the father and family were not good and the father was an ex-serviceman. He had used an Army knife to commit the crime and some marks were visible on his hands too,” the official said. The motive behind the murders was that the man used to feel humiliated by his father’s scolding as he was weak in his studies.

The second reason was sibling rivalry as his sister was excellent in studies and the couple had planned to transfer the assets to the daughter. In a fit of anger, he planned to kill them and selected December 4 as it was the wedding anniversary of his parents and people would not suspect him.

In a pre planned manner, Arjun created an alibi that as he returns from his routine morning walk, he would tell that someone killed his family members.

“But we pointed out a contradiction in his statement that he locks the house everyday when he goes for the walk, and there are other evidences such as the cut marks on his hands among others which proves that he killed his parents and sister,” the official mentioned.