The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) on Thursday organised a two-hour sit-in outside the varsity campus to protest against the attack on a colleague allegedly by BJP workers and vowed not to be “intimidated by saffron forces”.

Around 100 JUTA members, accompanied by students and non-teaching staff of the institute, took part in the demonstration which also condemned the threat to another JU teacher on social media, purportedly by a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member, on Wednesday for expressing solidarity with those raising their voice against the amended Citizenship Act and proposed nationwide NRC.

Teachers of various faculties of the JU unanimously voiced their concern against “the intimidatory tactics by saffron forces to muzzle democratic protests”, JUTA General Secretary Parthapratim Roy said.

The teachers will continue to raise their voices against any effort to curb freedom of expression, he said. Roy said the sit-in was initially planned to condemn the attack on Doyeeta Majumder, assistant professor of the English department, allegedly by a few women activists of the BJP near the campus on December 30. Majumder was allegedly roughed up when she protested against the ‘disparaging remarks’ against the institute and a particular community at a BJP rally.