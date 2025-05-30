Jobless teacher dies of kidney ailment

A jobless teacher Prabeen Karmakar (34) died on Thursday at a rural health centre in Raghunathganj of Murshidabad district.

Prabeen’s bereaved family members alleged that he was a patient of kidney ailment but his both physical and mental health condition deteriorated after he lost his job following the recent verdict of the Supreme Court.

On 3 April, the apex court in its judgment invalidated appointments of 25,753 teachers, group C and D employees of government-aided schools across the state. They were appointed through a recruitment examination conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016.

According to his family sources, he was an assistant teacher of the Amaipara Udbastu Vidyapeeth at Jiaganj in the district and got the job after qualifying the recruitment test.

He was psychologically upset since the court cancelled their appointments, the sources said.