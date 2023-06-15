Job scam: CBI summons to edn secretary Manish Jain

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the alleged West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam in the state, summoned education secretary Manish Jain to appear at Nizam Palace on Thursday.

According to the CBI sources, the central investigating agency would interrogate the senior bureaucrat to probe his alleged link in the scam. But it’s not yet confirmed whether Jain would go to Nizam Palace to face the agency on Thursday. Earlier, CBI had also interrogated him at his Bikash Bhavan office in January in connection with the recruitment scam in schools. While probing the case since July 2022 when the then education minister Partho Chatterjee was arrested, CBI had got several documents allegedly involving Jain.

The CBI during its raid at Bikash Bhavan, the education department headquarters at Salt Lake, in January had seized several papers there. The agency would verify these documents with Jain if he comes to Nizam Palace to face the interrogations on Thursday.

Chatterjee has already claimed in public several times that he had no role in connection with appointments of teachers and other non-teaching employees in schools across the state. Some officers in the education department used to look after recruitment matters.

The former education minister has also claimed that he used to sign on documents for recruitments as and when produced before him by the officers. The investigating officers would cross-check the claims made by Chatterjee with the education secretary during interrogations at Nazim Place CBI office