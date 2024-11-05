Jhargram archery academy students excel at school games

The Bengal Archery Academy in Jhargram has bagged 18 medals at the 68th State School Games 2024.

Aroop Biswas, state sports minister congratulated the players and assured every possible cooperation. The students of the academy have bagged 4 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals. Also, the academy emerged victorious in the overall team championship, men’s team championship and women’s team championship categories. The 68th national school games archery competition was held at Nadiad, Gujarat. The students, including Sion Samant, Md Kamran and Anjali Kumari demonstrated their special skills.

Mr Biswas said the students did well in the school-level championship and hoped that they would do well in the national level as well.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee set up the academy in Jhargram and local people have a natural inclination in archery. The students are getting coaching from national and international coaches there.

Out of 48 participants representing Bengal, 23 were from the Bengal Archery Academy.