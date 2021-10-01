Jangipur, Samsherganj record high voting rate

Jangipur and Samsherganj bypolls went peacefully today despite some sporadic incidents as Election Commission recorded 78.60 per cent turnout in Samsherganj and 76.12 per cent in Jangipur till 5 pm.

EC said voters responded well to appeal of casting vote without fear across 231 polling stations of Samsherganj and 259 of Jangipur. Security arrangements for the voters and polling personnel were adequate and polls were free, fair and peaceful, said the assistant returning officer of Samsgerganj, Krishna Chandra Munda.

In an incident of pre-poll violence, an elected member of Murshidabad Zilla Parishad, Anarul Haque alias Biplab was arrested on charge of launching a criminal attack on TMC activist Jiaur Rahaman’s house. TMC’s Samsherganj candidate, Amirul Islam alleged that Anaraul Haque, the Swasthya Karmadhyaksha of Murshidabad Zilla Parishad, has been suspended from TMC for anti-party activities.

In a separate incident, a sitting councillor of Dhuliyan Municipality, Habibu Rahaman alleged that he was kicked on his back by security personnel when he was distributing masks among female voters at booth No. 33 of Samsherganj.

At Jangipur constituency, the TMC contestant, Jakir Hossain and his prime opponent, Sujit Das of BJP showcased an example of political courtesy today when they publicly exchanged greetings on way to their respective polling booths.

Jaidur Rahaman, the Congress candidate from Samsherganj, accused TMC of violence and unfair polls. The TMC goons allegedly rigged polls in areas like Bhasaipaikar, Dogachhi while TMC’s attempt to do the same was foiled by voters in many booths.

The drizzly morning, when today’s polls started, could not stand in the way of voters who went out of their homes and voted. There were reports of EVM disruption at some booths but the polling officials were quick to replace the machines and resume polling.