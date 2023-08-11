Jadavpur varsity student falls to death at hostel

Mystery envelops the death of a Jadavpur University student on Thursday early morning. As per information from police sources, he died after inexplicably falling from the third-floor balcony of the main hostel’s A Block. The deceased has been identified as Swapnadeep Kundu, an 18-year-old first-year student of the Bengali department.

Hailing from Bogula area of Hanskhali, in Nadia, Swapnadeep’s fell down around 11.45 pm on Wednesday, as recounted by fellow hostel residents. Startled by a sound, they found him in a grievous condition, lying in a pool of blood. He was promptly rescued and taken to a nearby private hospital. Tragically, he passed away at 4.30 am on Thursday. The police have initiated an investigation and filed a case of unnatural death.

The officials of the homicide department of Kolkata Police have already taken up the probe. When the first-year classes of the Bengali department commenced on Wednesday, Swapnadeep was among the attendees and had expressed his enjoyment of being a part of it to his father and uncle. As per sources, while the university environment appeared favourable, Swapnadeep encountered certain difficulties within the hostel. Around 10 pm, he contacted his father and requested to be taken away.

The unexpected occurrence on Wednesday night has deepened the mystery surrounding his demise. His family members have reportedly informed the police and the university authorities that the deceased student talked to them late Wednesday evening and complained about being a victim of ragging by some senior students of the same university.

A committee consisting of the university teachers from various departments along with representatives from the different students’ councils has been constituted for that purpose. The said committee headed by the science department dean of JU, Subinoy Chakraborty is supposed to complete the internal probe within 15 days and submit a report on this count to the university authorities.

In a press statement released on Thursday morning, the student federation expressed: “During the night, a first-year student from the Bengali department at Jadavpur University tragically took his own life. We are profoundly saddened by this event. Regrettably, instances similar to ragging have previously occurred within the Jadavpur University campus.

It is concerning that the university authorities have not taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of students. Given the presence of the hostel super, we call for a transparent and expeditious inquiry into the circumstances surrounding this occurrence, along with ensuring the safety of every student. Until proper measures are taken to hold those accountable for the boy’s demise, our agitation will continue.”