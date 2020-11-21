A jackal that is on a biting spree for the past seven days has left seven villagers, including two children, injured at Durlabhpur village in Balurghat Block in South Dinajpur. Panic has gripped the entire village, while the injured have been admitted in the Balurghat hospital.

The villagers said they have informed the forest department in Balurghat of the matter.

“A jackal strayed into the village and attacked villagers on Wednesday morning, leaving four villagers and two cattle heads injured. On Thursday morning, it entered the village again and chased people on the roads. So far, only Durlabhpur village has been affected and seven villagers have been injured. The two children have also been admitted to the Balurghat District Hospital,” a local source said.

According to one of the injured, Abir Pahan, he was standing in front of a ration shop, when the jackal attacked him from the back and bit him on his leg. “I have started taking vaccines at the Balurghat hospital after first aid in the Khashpur hospital,” he said today.

Local people said the jackal entered the village from a nearby jungle. “People in Durlabhpur village are scared of jackals. A child named Disha Sarkar has been seriously injured. She is undergoing treatment in the Balurghat District Hospital,” local said.

“I was standing in front of my house when the jackal attacked me and left me injured,” Miss Sarkar said. Deputy Ranger of the Balurghat forest department, Nikhil Khtri, on the other hand, said they will spring into action to solve the villagers’ problem.