Central team starts visiting different development projects run under central government schemes

A three-member central team today started visiting different development projects under central government schemes in the panchayat level in South Dinajpur district.

The team arrived in the district last night, and today morning started visiting different areas under the Gangarampur sub-division. It is learnt that the team will stay in this district for the next three days, and visit sites of projects under the 100 days work, housing scheme and road scheme.

“The district administration has arranged for all possible help to the team and will provide assistance,” an official said. In past few years, opposition parties have raised their voice against alleged corruption in the panchayat level, while coincidentally.

“The panchayats under the Trinamool Congress are all corrupt. All the panchayat pradhan and members are corrupt. The central team must talk to villagers about the projects. From 100 days’ work to the housing schemes, the panchayat pradhan, along with officials, are minting money, depriving the general public of their rights.

The central team must pay a visit to Kumarganj, Gangarampur and Kushmandi blocks. We hope that the corrupt TMC leaders will be exposed,” district BJP president Swarup Chowdhury said.

On the other hand, the district president of the Trinamool Congress, Mrinal Sarkar, said, “The central team must visit all the panchayats, and I am confident that all our pancayats have done well in the projects. There is no such complaint in our district against the panchayats. These are central governments ploy and political stunts.

The central government should settle crores of rupees for the 100 days’ work in our district. They are trying to disturb the government as well as the panchayats.” According to sources at the district administration, the team is scheduled to go to different panchayats in the district during the three days.

There are 64 Gram Panchayats in South Dinajpur district. Sources said there are arrears to the tune of around Rs 80 crore in the 100 days’ work scheme, which has not been released by the central government. “They will look into those works now. There are various allegations of corruption in the Panchayats 100-day work and housing projects.

The team will also look into all the other central schemes,” one such source said. “The panchayats have started preparations at all levels. The district administration is also helping the central team visit the spots. They will make surprise visits to different areas, and even the district administration has no information of their next days’ programmes,” the source said. District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna confirmed the team’s visit.

“The team will stay in the district till 11 August. However, we have not information on where they will go and what they will look into, but we are ready to help them in every way possible,” District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna said.