ITA white paper on Darjeeling tea industry to minister

The Indian Tea Association (ITA) has presented a comprehensive white paper on the challenges and opportunities in the Darjeeling tea industry to the minister-in-charge of labour, law & judicial departments.

A delegation led by Atul Rastogi, additional vice-chairman of ITA, accompanied by Arijit Raha, secretary general, and Debasish Chakravarti, secretary, met with the minister and handed over the document, which outlines critical issues affecting the Darjeeling tea sector and proposes strategic solutions for its revival.

The white paper provides an in-depth analysis of the sector’s current state, focusing on production challenges, market dynamics, and the economic pressures faced by the industry. It also calls for immediate intervention from both the state and central governments to safeguard this cultural and economic heritage.

A key recommendation in the white paper is the implementation of a Financial Relief Package, as proposed in the 171st report of the parliamentary standing committee on commerce. The paper emphasises that the Darjeeling tea sector is not just an economic entity but a symbol of India’s rich cultural legacy, requiring urgent support to ensure its sustainability.

The ITA expressed optimism that the white paper would guide policymakers in formulating effective strategies to revitalise the Darjeeling tea industry, which has been grappling with declining production and stiff market competition.