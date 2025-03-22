Tea industry demands justice after murder in Darjeeling

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples across the tea industry, Nilanjan Bhadra, senior assistant manager and division in-charge of Jayantika Tea Estate in Darjeeling, was brutally murdered in broad daylight on Thursday. The attack took place within the estate premises while Bhadra was on duty, conducting a routine inspection of the plantation fields.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, Arijit Raha, secretary general of the Indian Tea Association (ITA), has written to chief secretary Manoj Pant, urging immediate intervention. In his letter, Mr Raha underscored the rising insecurity among managerial staff in the tea estates of North Bengal’s Terai region and called for urgent measures to restore confidence and ensure their safety.

Following the incident, the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Darjeeling initiated swift action. A police investigation is underway, and one suspect has already been apprehended, Mr Raha pointed out.

The gruesome murder has sent shockwaves through the tea industry, reigniting concerns over the safety of estate officials. Mr Raha emphasised the pressing need for stronger security measures to prevent such incidents in the future and to reassure both employees and residents of the tea estates.