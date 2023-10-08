IT employee alleges rape at New Town

An IT worker has come for-ward with allegations of rape during a party in Kolkata’s New Town, in the wake of which police have arrested at least three persons.

According to the survivor, she was subjected to sexual assault after consuming alcohol at the event. The incident took place during a party organised at a highrise in New Town on Friday night that she had attended with acquaintances. According to her account, she was allegedly coerced into consuming alcohol and subsequently experienced harassment, which escalated into an assault.

The survivor lodged a complaint at the Techno City police station on Saturday morning, detailing the allegations of harassment and assault. Police have apprehended three individuals believed to be involved in the incident. All three are employed in the information technology sector.

