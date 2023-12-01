Integration camp at Kalyani University inspires cultural harmony

In a bid to foster national unity and cultural exchange, the National Social Service (NSS) organized a week-long National Integration Camp at Kalyani University, bringing together selected students from fifteen states, across India. The event was officially inaugurated on Wednesday at Kalyani University. It was inaugurated by Kalyani University vice-chancellor professor Amlendu Bhuiyan. Vinay Kumar, regional director of the Regional Directorate of NSS, Kolkata was the chief guest.

The week-long camp, set to conclude on 5 December, has brought together 200 students from 14 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and West Bengal. Twenty teachers have also accompanied the students. The camp features a diverse range of programmes, including cultural events, discussion cycles, yoga sessions, debates, and educational tours for NSS volunteers.

Organized by the ministry of youth affairs and sports, the camp is a joint effort by Kalyani University and the Regional Directorate of NSS, Kolkata, in collaboration with Kanchrapara College. The primary objective of the camp is to strengthen national unity through cultural exchange among students from different states, as reflected in the camp’s slogan, ‘Young India, Developed India, and Strong India.’ Professor Amlendu Bhuiyan emphasized the vital role students play in promoting national integration, stating,

“National integration is a very important issue for our country. In this, students take the leading role.” Vinay Kumar, director of the NSS, highlighted the significance of cultural exchange in promoting the idea of national unity. He stated, “NSS volunteers from fifteen states will get to know each other’s culture through mutual cultural exchange. Through this camp, the idea of national unity of our country will spread among the students of different languages