Industry leaders in the state praised the Union Budget, presented yesterday by fiancé minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Mamta Binani, president of MSME Development Forum, West Bengal has applauded the government’s proactive measures for inclusive growth and economic resilience. She said, “The emphasis on increasing minimum support prices for farmers, extending welfare schemes like PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and launching significant youth employment schemes with a Rs 2 lakh crore allocation over five years demonstrates proactive steps to stimulate economic activity.”

Shyam Steel Industries director Lalit Beriwala has also praised the Union Budget. He said, “True to the tradition of growth-driven and inclusive budgeting, this Budget stands out for its focus on four key areas: annadata (farmers), garib (poor), yuva (youth) and mahilayen (women).”

