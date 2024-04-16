Industrialization key word in Hooghly as contestants fight it out

The TMC Hooghly LS candidate Rachna Banerjee, while answering to the media about the industrialization and agricultural prospects in Singur, failed to come out with a satisfactory answer, when she replied, “While I was travelling up to Singur I saw thick smoke coming out of so many factory chimneys, proving the existence of so many factories there.” Rachana, however, is confident of her victory since the chief minister is the contesting candidate in all the 42 Lok Sabha seats, the Lakshmir Bhandar and other beneficiary schemes have brought the general masses in favour of the government and her personal image of a celebrity and Didi No. 1 have massively drawn attention of the voters of Hooghly constituency towards her.

The BJP Hooghly LS candidate, also the sitting MP, Locket Chatterjee came under pressure, when she faced a volley of questions for not being present in her constituency and not being available to the people during their needs and wants. The TMC alleged that Locket Chatterjee did very little for the much-needed progress and development of her constituency. Locket, however, argued that obstacles were put up by the ruling party whenever she went ahead to use her MP quota funds for the progress and development work.

The BJP Hooghly LS candidate Locket Chatterjee during her election campaign to woo the voters in her favour have come up with a strong promise to bring back the industrial activity in Singur.

The CPM candidate for Hooghly LS seat Monodeep Ghosh is of the opinion that the TMC is running a rudderless government with no definite industrial and agricultural policy. “The sitting MP Locket Chatterjee was not to be found in her constituency and did nothing for the welfare of the people of her constituency hence no one is going give importance to her fake promises,” he said.