INDIA bloc will restrict BJP to less than 100 seats in 2024 LS polls: TMC

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Saturday claimed that the INDIA alliance will restrict the Modi-led BJP to less than 100 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Responding to a media query at Chinsurah on Sunday, Ghosh said that the Congress should take a lesson from its recent defeat in the assembly polls in three states and rectify its mistakes.

He claimed that the BJP will face a tough challenge from the INDIA alliance in the coming LS polls. “The Modi-led BJP government has completely failed on all fronts. It has also failed to keep its word on generating employment opportunities and containing prices of essential commodities. Moreover, the recent Parliament security breach has exposed its weakness and incapability to ensure the safety and security of the lives of the honourable MPs in the House. It appears that the country is not safe in the hands of the BJP government,” Ghosh said.

The TMC spokesperson alleged that the BJP is playing with the religious sentiments of the people to divert people’s attention from real issues. He said that the people have understood the BJP’s ploy and will give it a befitting reply in the general election next year. Ghosh said that the INDIA alliance is committed to working in the larger interest of the people, unlike BJP which has deviated from people’s issues. BJP will be restricted within 100 seats as the party won’t get the support of the common people in the LS polls, he added.

Advertisement