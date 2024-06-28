Imprisoned ex-Maoist now in line to get PhD degree

A Maoist cadre, sent to jail custody for a 2010 operation that had killed 24 jawans, now is set to be conferred with a PhD in history.

Surrounded by armed guards, the captured Maoist appeared for his viva-voce at Burdwan University, a requirement for the culmination of the degree, yesterday.

Arnab Dam alias Bikram, a former Maoist cadre who was once comfortable handling an AK 47, surprised the varsity professors and officials as he upgraded his skills to wield the pen.

Arnab secured his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the Indira Gandhi National Open University after he was sent to Midnapore Jail. Later he was transferred to Hooghly Jail on 17 March, where he volunteered a petition seeking approval for his further studies. Dr Indrajit Roy, senior development officer of BU said, “We’d received a letter from the Hooghly Jail authorities that stated that the inmate was desiring for a PhD and we’d responded accordingly asking the candidate to forward his application online. The applicant maintained the entire UGC prescribed formalities and regulations.”

Arnab, with his squad members, had unleashed a fierce attack on an EFR Camp at Shilda in West Midnapore on 15 February, 2010, in which 24 members of Eastern Frontier Rifles jawans were shot dead. Arnab, his lieutenant Sudip Chongdar along with 22 others were later arrested. Sudip though died later. On 29 February, 2023, Arnab was convicted.