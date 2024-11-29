Illegal pond filling: E Burdwan DM orders probe

The district magistrate of East Burdwan, Ayesha Rani has ordered an investigation against the illegal filling up of Shashank Bill, a vast waterbody, is spread over 300 bighas and known as the kidney of Burdwan town.

Burdwan Municipality has formed a nine-member committee to probe the illegal pond filling at Shashank Bill. The chairman of Burdwan Municipality, Paresh Chandra Sarkar himself inspected the site and admitted that the construction is illegal and the civic body has not approved the site plan.

The illegal filling up of a 300 bighas of vast waterbody in Burdwan created a flutter as just a few days ago, the CM Mamata Banerjee had instructed chief secretary Manoj Pant and DGP Rajeev Kumar to stop illegal activities and arrest them without seeking any political colours.

Land mafia Wilson and Dinesh Gorai have been arrested by Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate from Asansol, allegedly on charges of filing up ponds illegally in Asansol North police station area a few days back. The IC of Gazole police station in Malda district, inspector Chandrasekhar Ghosh was suspended allegedly for failing to stop illegal activities on government land.

Already the Burdwan Municipality has issued a notification to the construction company to stop all construction activities in the Shashank Bill area.

District magistrate of East Burdwan Ayesha Rani has already sought a detailed report from the district land and land reforms department about all illegal land filling cases in the town.

Locals have alleged that a housing complex will be set up on the site of Shashank Bill and the construction company has been silently filling up the waterbody. Biswajit Ghosh, BLLRO of Burdwan No. 1 block also inspected the site yesterday.

The chairman of Burdwan Municipality, Paresh Chandra Sarkar said that the civic body will send a detailed report to the DM of East Burdwan.

Site engineer of the construction company claimed that no illegal activity had taken place and they had acquired the sanction of the building complex plan from the previous board of the municipality.

The Shashank Bill is situated under ward 10 of Burdwan Municipality. The present board has sought all the papers from the construction company.