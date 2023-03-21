IIT Kharagpur signs MoU with Edinburgh Univ

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the University of Edinburgh on shared academic collaboration in promoting teaching, education curriculum, research and service to the community. Prof Neil Robertson, dean international partnerships, College of Science and Engineering, University of Edinburgh signed the MoU in the presence of his counterpart Prof Jayanta Mukhopadhyay, dean outreach & alumni affairs, IIT Kharagpur.

The two renowned institutions earlier conducted many activities like faculty visits and joint workshops.

The current MoU will not only increase these activities manifolds but also engender new activities in research and academics.

The duration of the MoU is for five years.

Prof Mukhopadhyay said, “This collaboration would orchestrate academic curriculum between both the universities in creating synergy with several academic and research facilities for the students as well as the faculties of the respective universities. Being the oldest IIT in the country, the internationalisation of the education curriculum to meet the global standards of academics, technicians and professionals is the priority.”

Prof Goutam Chakraborty, associate dean, international relations, stated, “With this association we need to expand our horizons into globalisation of Indian education. The adoption of a universal and inclusive academic ecosystem will enhance our ideation to approach future technological pursuits.”