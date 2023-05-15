ICSE, ISC exams: Three from state make it to national topper lists

Three students of the state have given a stellar performance in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination results this year by making it to the country toppers’ lists.

While East Burdwan’s Sambit Mukhopadhyay’s name appeared in the nationwide topper’s list for the ICSE, Subham Kumar Agarwal from Siliguri and Manya Gupta from Kolkata were among the top rankers at country level in the ISC results that were declared today.

Sambit Mukhopadhyay, a student of St. Xavier’s School in East Burdwan was one of the nine toppers from across the country in ICSE. Scoring 499 or 99.8 per cent, the boy from East Burdwan showed a brilliant performance in the class X exam results today with his name appearing in the list of ‘First Merit Position’ of the ‘All India Merit List’ issued by the council today.

In the ISC, Subham Kumar Agarwal from St Joseph’s School in Siliguri was one of the five toppers at the national level. Scoring 399 and 99.75 percent, Subham also ranked first in the state’s merit list. Like their district counterparts, Kolkata students also did not lag behind and Manya Gupta of The Heritage School made it to the country level topper’s list of ISC results.

Manya scored 399 out of 400 passing the exam with flying colours getting 99.75 percent in the higher secondary board exams getting her name in the all India level merit list. In the overall ICSE results, the girls of West Bengal put up better performance this year unlike in 2022 when the pass percentage of boys was more.

Last year the pass percentage of boys was 99.98 while that of the girls was 99.97. This year, however, the girls of the state outperformed boys with 99.01 percent of the former passing the exam and 98.47 of the latter successful in clearing ICSE. Notably, a total of 41,506 students from West Bengal had appeared for the ICSE exams from 418 schools this year.

In the ISC, the total number of students who appeared in the exam from the state was 27,442 from 312 schools. It was the first time in the three years since the Covid outbreak that the students wrote a full length examination. According to the Council data, in ICSE, the overall pass percentage of students from the state this year stood at 98.71 while in ISC it was 96.88.

In ICSE, 22 students were able to make it to the state level merit list. In the higher secondary level in West Bengal, the merit list included 18 students.