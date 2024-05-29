I was keeping track of situation: Modi on cyclone Remal

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who also held a roadshow from Mayer Bari (Sarada Ma’s house) to Shimla Street said at his meeting at Ashokenagar, “I salute the Matuas. No one can hinder your right to citizenship. The work has already begun. The constitution has given this right. Neither Trinamul nor any force can shake Modi’s resolve.”

Attacking the Trinamul Congress, Modi said, “The Trinamul MLA has talked about immersing Hindus in the Bhagirathi. The saints here requested to correct this mistake, but the Trinamul insulted those very saints. The monks of Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram and ISKCON have been disrespected. This was done to appease the vote bank and advance vote jihad.”

Modi also clarified the role of the central government, when he said, “The central government was monitoring cyclone Remal. We all tackled it together. I was keeping track of the situation. The National Disaster Response Force and other teams did a good job. The central government is providing the necessary assistance to the state government.”

Regarding Calcutta High Court’s decision to cancel OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010, PM Narendra Modi said, “They have a modus operandi. First, they started the sin of giving it to minorities by making a law in Andhra Pradesh, they lost in the Supreme Court and the high court rejected it because the Constitution does not allow it. So, they cleverly started the game from the back door and these people overnight made all the castes of Muslim as OBCs and they robbed the OBCs of their rights…When the high court’s judgment came, it became clear that such a big fraud was taking place. But what is even more unfortunate is that for vote bank politics, now they are also abusing the judiciary…This situation cannot be acceptable under any circumstances.”