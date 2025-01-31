Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Human Rights officials urge CM for mental healthcare facility in north Bengal

Organising secretary of the West Bengal state board of the International Human Rights Council Utpal Roy has urged chief minister Mamata Banerjee to address the acute shortage of mental hospitals and government-run rehabilitation centres in north Bengal.

Statesman News Service | Siliguri | January 31, 2025 9:04 am

Human Rights officials urge CM for mental healthcare facility in north Bengal

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo: ANI)

Organising secretary of the West Bengal state board of the International Human Rights Council Utpal Roy has urged chief minister Mamata Banerjee to address the acute shortage of mental hospitals and government-run rehabilitation centres in north Bengal.

In a letter to the chief minister, Roy pointed out that West Bengal has six state-run mental hospitals – three in Kolkata and one each in Murshidabad, Purulia, and Cooch Behar. This leaves vast regions of north Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Malda, without adequate mental healthcare facilities.

Advertisement

He has proposed setting up mental hospitals in Siliguri, Raiganj, and Jalpaiguri to address the region’s growing mental health needs. Additionally, Mr Roy highlighted the absence of government rehabilitation centres, making de-addiction treatment unaffordable for middle and lower-income families.

Advertisement

With north Bengal facing a surge in drug and alcohol abuse, he urged the government to establish rehab centres in Jalpaiguri, Siliguri and Malda to ensure accessible and affordable treatment.

Mr Roy’s appeal calls for immediate intervention to safeguard the mental well-being of north Bengal’s citizens.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Mamata to meet MLAs on first day of Assembly

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting of party legislators to be held at the Nauser Ali Hall at the state Legislature on 10 February, the day when the Budget session of the state Assembly will get underway.