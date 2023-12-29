HS girl donates savings for the needy

A Higher Secondary candidate Tiasa Mondal from Serampore Girls High School, moved by the piteous state of children and the aged without warm cover this winter, handed her entire savings to the school head mistresses Dr Ivy Sarkar for the noble cause.

The Headmistress of Serampore Girls High School Dr Sarkar said, “The rotary club has started an Interact Club in the school for the students. The aim of the club is to instil a sense of responsibility towards the society, to get involved in social welfare activities so that they get an idea of the world outside. This exercise will also develop a feeling of love and care towards humanity.”

The student, Tiasa Mondal said, “I will be appearing for the Higher Secondary examination in 2024. I felt the pain and misery of the less privileged children and people during the pandemic. I decided to come to some use for the deprived. And so, I decided to save the gift amount I received from my near and dear ones for the noble purpose. I came to know that the Interact Club in our school has undertaken a programme to provide warm clothes to the children and the aged. I felt that god has provided me with the opportunity to express my love and concern for the deprived children.”

