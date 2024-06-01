HS council uploads PDF files of language syllabus on website

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has uploaded PDF files of all language papers in its website due to the delay in the printing of the books after revision of curriculum and the starting of the semester system from this academic year.

The HS Council has informed this through a notice to all heads of institutions, students, teachers affiliated under and all academic communities.

The council has introduced a semester system for Class XI from Academic Year 2024-25 and for Class XII from Academic Year 2025-26. In this direction, the Council has revised the curriculum of all the subjects after 11 years, particularly the language papers were thoroughly revised, and curriculum of all subjects were bifurcated into four semesters.

Advertisement

The uploading is necessitated as the printed books may take some time despite extensive efforts from the Council as well as from the end of School Education Department (SED), Government of West Bengal, said the notice, issued by Prof Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of (WBCHSE) on Thursday.

The schools are supposed to reopen after summer vacation on 3 June and the classes to resume from 10 June.

The notice mentions: However, it may kindly be noted that the School Education Department is taking necessary steps to expedite the delivery of hard copies of the textbooks to all the students of different schools affiliated under WBCHSE at the earliest. The teachers and students can start their classes based on the uploaded document on our website for the time being.

Srabani Sen, headmistress, Santoshpur Rishi Aurobindo Balika Vidyapith said, “ Earlier too we had received some of the topics of language subjects from the syllabus, which the teachers were preparing to teach and sharing with students online. Even the other subject books are not much in the stores. It is always better to teach them in class. The PDF files are with the students and they are being answered if they have any queries. Since the course materials are available, teaching students would not be very difficult. The council had held a meeting with HoIs (head of institutions) where they described in detail about the semester system. We have also passed on the information to the teachers and they are also a lot clear about the system.”