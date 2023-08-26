HS adopts new state edn policy, semester exams

The examination pattern of Higher Secondary examinations is undergoing a major change from 2026. Students, who will appear for Madhyamik Examinations in 2024, will have to appear in the new format of Higher Secondary examinations in Class XI.

The annual examinations of Class XI will be conducted in semester pattern. This was announced by Chiranjib Bhattacharya, president, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. The semester examinations will be held in November and March respectively.

The question pattern for the first semester shall be in the multiple choice questions (MCQ) type and for the semester held in the month of March, it would be short question type and descriptive question type. Both the semesters will have the same weightage. The students will have to appear in four semesters, taken together in Classes XI and XII. This is a part of the recommendation draft of the new education policy of the state. The examination of the first semester will be through OMR sheets.

This move will benefit the students as the national examinations are held using OMR sheets. The change will take place gradually so that the students can acquaint themselves with the change. This has been done as changes in examination patterns are taking place at the national and international level. The semester system will help the students in securing high grades as the process of selective elimination can be implemented and the weightage method will be more beneficial to the students.

Congratulating the move of the state higher education department, Sandip Banerjee, educator said this would help the students imm ensely. The students will have to prepare for MCQ which has been introduced for the first time in higher secondary. Also, this will stop the habit of cramming and understand the subject and then answer the questions.