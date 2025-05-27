Howrah Division releases postal special cover, coffee table book

To commemorate 100 years of service, Howrah Division of the Eastern Railway organised a mega event yesterday at Dr B C Roy Auditorium and released a postal special cover and a coffee table book.

The event was attended by Milind Deouskar, general manager of Eastern Railway, Seema Deouskar, president, Eastern Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (ERWWO), general manager, Metro Railway, P Uday Kumar Reddy, B. Sreelatha, president, Metro Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (MRWWO), Sanjeev Kumar, divisional railway manager of Howrah and Riju Ganguly, postmaster general, West Bengal Circle. The highlights of the celebration were the release of a special postal cover to commemorate the centenary, a coffee table book and a souvenir capturing the division’s legacy.

Sanjeev Kumar, DRM of Howrah, reiterated the division’s century-long journey, highlighting its role in bolstering regional connectivity and economic growth while Milind Deouskar commended the enthusiastic participation of stakeholders and rail enthusiasts in making the celebration a grand success.

