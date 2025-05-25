Howrah division observes World Environment Day with eye on plastic pollution

As a part of ongoing campaign for World Environment Day, Howrah Division of Eastern Railway organised a comprehensive awareness programme aimed at combating plastic pollution, under the theme “End Plastic Pollution” under the direction of divisional railway manager, Sanjeev Kumar. The initiative was conducted across several key locations, including Howrah, Burdwan, Rampurhat, Azimganj, Srirampur, Tarakeswar, Bandel, Bolpur stations, and the Gulmohar and Bamangachi railway colonies.

The campaign focused on educating the public about the adverse effects of single-use plastic and emphasised the importance of reducing plastic usage in daily life. Railway officials, staff, passengers, and local residents actively participated in the events, which included interactive sessions, distribution of educational materials, and displays promoting eco-friendly alternatives to plastic.

Advertisement

A key highlight of the programme was the promotion of sustainable waste management practices and the benefits of recycling. Demonstrations were conducted to show how everyday waste could be managed efficiently to reduce environmental impact. The initiative also encouraged the adoption of reusable materials and emphasized individual responsibility in protecting the environment.

Advertisement

Through this campaign, the Howrah Division reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability and its role in driving community-wide change. The Division continues to align with national and global efforts to build a cleaner, greener future by fostering environmental consciousness and promoting responsible behaviour among citizens.