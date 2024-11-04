Housewife killed in Asansol, husband absconding

A housewife, Arpita Ghosh (18) died in the Durga Mandir area on Tagore Road in Ushagram, within Asansol South Police Station limits, with her husband being accused of having murdered her over dowry issues. The victim’s husband fled after admitting her to Asansol District Hospital in a critical condition. Arpita’s parents claimed that she had married Ashish Verma three years ago and had been subjected to dowry torture ever since. The couple had a two-yearold son.

The husband had called his in-laws to the hospital, claiming that Arpita had attempted suicide by jumping onto railway tracks and that he had rescued her before admitting her to the hospital. Dhruba Das, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), said that police had initiated a case based on a written complaint from Arpita’s parents.

“We are conducting raids to apprehend her husband, who is absconding after the incident,” added Dhruba Das. Prima facie, it appears that Arpita was struck on the head with a heavy object, resulting in a deep injury. Asansol District Hospital has conducted a postmortem examination of the body

