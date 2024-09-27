Hooghly MP visits flood affected areas at Balagarh

Hooghly MP Rachna Banerjee visited the flood affected areas of Balagarh on Wednesday, carrying with her relief items for the affected victims.

The flood-affected victims however expressed annoyance over late arrival of the Hooghly MP after the flood waters receded. During the visit of the MP, the Balagarh MLA was not present.

The Hooghly MP Rachna Banerjee highlighted the alarming rate of river bank erosion along a stretch of more than two kilometers. She said during my election campaign, I visited a spot close to the river bank, which had a temple, agricultural land and houses but today everything is lost to the river bank erosion.

The MP said, “I have drawn the attention of the House through the speaker about the alarming situation created at Balagarh due fast erosion of river banks. School buildings, residential houses, agricultural land and even government offices have been lost. The recent flood has turned the situation grim.”

The Balagarh MP added, “I will again raise the Balagarh river bank erosion issue in the Parliament. The central government needed to come forward with financial assistance without which this mammoth project work cannot be completed.”

The MP added, we are also fighting for justice and the guilty must be punished but at the same time we must all return to festivities as said by the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee since this Durga Puja is a source of income for many.