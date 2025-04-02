Myanmar mourns earthquake victims, observes a minute’s silence

Myanmar on Tuesday observed a one-minute silence to honour the victims of the devastating earthquake that has claimed over 2,000 lives.

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock minutes later, struck Myanmar’s Mandalay region on Friday, causing massive casualties and damage.

Myanmar announced on Monday a week-long mourning period following the earthquake that struck Myanmar, which wrought widespread destruction, Xinhua News Agency reported.

As the earthquake left entire communities in ruins, reports suggest that concerns have arisen about the potential for Myanmar’s military junta to direct humanitarian funds to affected areas. It is stated that supplies are driven to the areas the junta favours rather than those most in need of help.

Meanwhile, the United Nations and international aid organisations are struggling to respond to the devastating earthquake, which destroyed several cities such as Mandalay, Sagaing, and Naypyitaw, and displaced tens of thousands of people. The hospitals are trying to cope with the high influx of patients.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has begun to organise relief efforts, deploying emergency teams to assess damage and facilitate aid distribution, a statement from the office said.

“Following the earthquake that hit Myanmar and the region, we are seeing massive impacts across multiple states and regions across the country,” said Annette Hearns, UNOCHA’s Deputy Head of Office in Yangon.

She added that time is running out for those still trapped, making rescue efforts more urgent by the hour.

She further said that people are growing desperate, with some even sleeping on the streets with nowhere safe to go while essential supplies run dangerously low.

However, the United Nations, the US, India, the European Union, and several other nations and international organisations have sent aid and rescue efforts for earthquake victims in Myanmar.

The Indian Army and Navy mobilised their resources with unwavering resolve, providing both immediate rescue support and long-term aid to the affected communities.