His master’s voice: Md Rafi’s fan sings on singer’s 44th death anniversary

Music lovers across the world, remember Mohammed Rafi on his 44th death anniversary. His soulful voice touched millions of hearts. Even after more than four decades of his passing away, the legendary singer’s voice continues to resonate with music lovers across generations. Rafi’s music is evergreen, timeless, captivating, say his fans.

An ardent follower of Md Rafi, Parameswar Tudu, a resident of Bhandarhati Dhanekhali, picked up his liking for the Bollywood singer when he was 10 years old. He said he started following the singer as his uncle, also an ardent follower, would often listen to Rafi’s songs. Parameswar, who had faced many ups and downs in his life, never left listening to the singer for solace.

Parameswar said, “Whenever I sing Rafi saab’s songs, I’m an untrained singer. Singing is my hobby and I sing at railway stations, bus stands. People’s love has overwhelmed me. Today is the 44th death anniversary of Md Rafi, a sad day for me and many fans of his like me.”

