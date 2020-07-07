The Darjeeling Terai Dooars Plantation Labor Union (DTDPLU) has decided to not allow dispatch of manufactured tea in 14 tea gardens in the Hills belonging to the Bansal company over pending wages and salary. The union has said that workers and staffers are not being paid for the past about one-anda- half months, while there are other dues too.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here today where leaders of the various units of the trade union affiliated to the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha (Binoy Tamang camp) were present, along with Morcha leader Binoy Tamang.

“There are around 10,000 workers in the 14 tea gardens of the Bansal group. The wages of the workers are given on a fortnightly basis and three such payments are due, along with the salary of one month of the staff members,” DTDPLU Darjeeling sub-division president Balam Tamang said.

The DTDPLU leader added that the company had not only deposited its share of the Provident Fund (PF), but had also not deposited the share of the workers, due to which retired people have not been getting their PF for three years now. He alleged that the company had liabilities of about Rs 40 to 45 crore.

“The dispatch will be stopped until the Bansal company Managing Director holds a meeting with us to look for a solution to these problems,” said Mr Tamang. Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Kurseong today, Morcha trade union leader Pranam Rasaily said staff and workers of the different tea estates under the Bansal company are facing several problems due to the nonpayment of salary and wages, PF and gratuity.