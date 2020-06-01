West Bengal today recorded 371 new cases of Covid-19 infections, which is the highest spike in a single day so far, pushing the number of infected people in the state to 5,501. With the infection spreading rapidly in all districts, Kalimpong remains the sole district to be a completely “green zone” with 0 active cases.

The last Corona case that was detected in the district was on 2 April and there has been no case after that. On 28 May, 344 people tested Covid-19 positive, which till today was the single-day highest for the state. In the last 24 hours, fresh cases have been recorded from 17 districts.

Kolkata continued to record the highest number of 72 cases taking the total case count in the city to 2,125. Second in the Corona list is North 24-Parganas recording 60 cases followed by Howrah with 47 cases.

The other districts from where the fresh cases were detected include South 24-Parganas, Hooghly, East and West Burdwan, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, Malda, South Dinajpur and Coochbehar.

Eight people died due to Coronavirus in the state since yesterday taking the Corona death toll to 245 apart from the 72 comorbidity deaths. Of this, seven people died in Kolkata alone in the last 24 hours and one in North 24-Parganas.

Till now, Kolkata has recorded 157 Corona deaths and 52 comorbidity deaths. The discharge rate continued to improve further with 187 patients being discharged from hospitals since yesterday and till now 2,157 Corona affected people being cured completely. Samples of a total of 2,03,751 people have been tested for Corona till now with 9,354 samples tested in a single day.