High-level meeting for puja carnival in W Burdwan

A high-level coordination meeting was held at Durgapur Municipal Corporation to finalise the Durga Puja carnivals of West Burdwan district, which will be held at Asansol and Durgapur on 14 October.

Pradip Majumdar, the state panchayat minister, Anindita Mukherjee, chairperson of the board of administrators of Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC), S Ponnambalam, district magistrate of West Burdwan, Sunil Kumar Choudhury, Commissioner of Police of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Kabi Dutta, chairman of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority, etc. were present in the meeting last evening.

“In the meeting it has been finalised about the location of the carnival and the routes, security arrangements, discussion with the Durga Puja organisers, WBSEDCL and WBPCB officials were also present to give a final shape of the carnival in West Burdwan district, said panchayat minister Pradip Majumdar.

“This is the second time the carnival is being organised in Asansol and will be held on 14 October. The ADCP and all other departments were present in the coordination administrative meeting yesterday in Durgapur,” said S Ponnambalam, DM of West Burdwan.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had started the Durga Puja carnival at Red Road in Kolkata, but later decided to spread the carnivals throughout the state and in the districts.

This year, the ADPC has authorized 1,170 Durga Puja committees in Asansol and Durgapur sub-divisions of West Burdwan district. All these Durga Puja committees have been handed over cheques of Rs 85,000 donation amount from the West Bengal government.

It is learnt that this year too, the chief minister will virtually inaugurate some of the prominent Durga Pujas in Asansol and Durgapur towns.

Besides, the state government will also give awards to the best organised Durga Puja committees in Asansol and Durgapur, like in previous years.