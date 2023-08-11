Health dept’s order on MD/MS counselling draws criticism

An abrupt order issued by the state health department on Wednesday, a day before the counselling for the post-graduate medical course MD and MS course ends on Thursday evening, triggered controversy among the medical fraternity.

The health department, headed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, issued an order on 9 August saying, “The Covid-19 related duty shall be considered as rendering service in ‘difficult area’ in order to avail in service quota for inservice candidates of Dept. of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of West Bengal till the cut off date 31.03.2023.

This is for NEET PG & NEET MDS 2023 Counselling.” The order has prompted different doctors’ bodies to protest against the move. “In order to give some undue advantage to a group of candidates belonging to the ruling party, the health department took such an illegal step so that these candidates could get a chance in the post graduate MD/MS course under service quota.

Advertisement

How could the Swasthya Bhaban issue the abrupt order on Wednesday, just a day before when the counselling ends on Thursday evening?” asked Dr Manas Gumta, secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors (AHSD). As per the service quota rules, 40 per cent of the total post graduate medical seats in the state are reserved under this category.

Doctors who have served government healthcare facilities in rural and difficult zones in districts for three years are eligible to appear at the MD/MS entrance examination, according to the rules of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Swasthya Bhaban strategically gave undue advantages to those candidates who could produce certificates on Covid19 related’ so that the latter could claim themselves belonging to service quota for the entrance exam, Dr Gumta alleged. “How can it be claimed ‘Covid-19 related duty’ when the health department itself has already abolished Covid wards? The order will prompt some candidates to arrange Covid19 related duty’ certificates illegally. We demand the health department to withdraw this unethical move,” he said.