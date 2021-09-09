Health dept for ‘hybrid’ CCUs in govt hospitals

In light of possible emergence of more Covid-19 cases, especially during the anticipated third wave, the department of health & family welfare has planned to set up a 24-bed “hybrid” critical care unit (CCU) in medical colleges, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and super-speciality hospitals.

The department has asked the concerned to accelerate its operation within a very short period of time to combat the “probable surge of Covid-19 cases,” it is learnt. Each 24-bed unit will consist of eight CCU beds and 16 high dependency unit (HDU) beds.

Three Hill-based hospitals will also be equipped with the facilities, it is learnt. The health department has said that the health facilities could either set up new CCUs in some hospitals or augment existing beds (existing 6-12 beds) in CCU/HDU/ trauma care units/burn units.

According to the officer on special duty for public health in north Bengal, Dr Susanta Kumar Roy, they had already started creating more critical care facilities. “We have already started developing the infrastructure for critical care treatment in north Bengal. Some have been completed, others will be developed according to the directive,” Dr Roy said.

The department has identified 79 facilities where the “hybrid” CCU will come up. Among them, 20 are in eight districts of north Bengal– North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Darjeeling District Hospital, Siliguri Sub Divisional Hospital, Kurseong Sub Divisional Hospital (Darjeeling district), Kalimpong District Hospital (Kalimpong district ), Jalpaiguri District Hospital, Jalpaiguri, Super Specialty Hospital, Mal Sub Divisional Hospital (Jalpaiguri district).

Others are Alipurduar District Hospital, Birpara State General Hospital, Falakata Super Specialty Hospital (Alipurduar district), Cooch Behar Medical College and Hospital, Dinhata Sub Divisional Hospital, Mathabhanga Sub Divisional Hospital (Cooch Behar district), Islampur Sub Divisional Hospital, Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital (North Dinajpur district), Malda Medical College and Hospital, Chanchal Sub Divisional Hospital (Malda district), Balurghat District Hospital and Gangarampur Sub Divisional Hospital (South Dinajpur district).

The order issued by the strategic planning & sector reform cell, Directorate of health services, on 7 August has asked authorities concerned to expedite the process in view of the possible spike in Covid-19 cases.

“It may please be borne in mind that these units are to be made functional within a very short period to combat the probable surge of Covid-19 cases. Thus all civil, electrical and MGPS works are to be completed at the earliest,”

the order reads.

It has been mentioned that approximately 3500 square feet of area are required for each hospital for setting up such a unit that will include a centralized medical oxygen supply system and negative pressure ventilation facility. The dedicated unit is preferably to be located on the ground floor.

The medical superintendent-cum-vice-principals of medical colleges and district chief medical officers of health have been asked to submit an estimate of related site proposals and plans by 12 September.