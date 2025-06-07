Haryana launches ‘On-Call’ specialist doctor system in government hospitals

In a significant move to strengthen healthcare delivery across the state, the Haryana Government has introduced a pioneering ‘on-call’ system to make specialist doctors available at government hospitals.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao announced that under this initiative, patients—especially those in critical condition—will receive timely access to expert care even in rural and remote areas.

As part of the rollout, specialist services in fields such as anesthesiology, surgery, radiology, gynecology, and pediatrics will be accessible through an on-call mechanism.

The initiative is being implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, using a “no-node” system that ensures doctors are available as needed without being permanently stationed at a single location.

“This new system will initially be introduced in five districts — Hisar, Jind, Mewat, Sonipat, and Kaithal —as a pilot project, and will eventually be expanded across the state,” said Minister Rao. “It will not only enhance the availability of specialist services but also reduce the need for inter-district referrals, ensuring patients receive quality care closer to home.”

Highlighting the strategic focus behind the reform, she added, “This is part of a broader vision to transform Haryana’s healthcare system through technology, decentralization, and innovation. Our government is committed to delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare to all citizens. This is not just a policy change. It is a people-first reform aimed at saving lives and improving health outcomes.”