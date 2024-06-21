HC: Upload teacher info on govt website

Calcutta High Court today in a ruling asked the state government to upload all requisite information on the teachers teaching in various schools in the state on the government website to make it public for the sake of the guardians, who have the rights to know, who are teaching their wards in the schools.

The guardians should know whether the teachers, engaged in schools, deserve tutoring their wards. Many are still doing jobs as teachers for four to five years without having an appointment letter. It should not be delayed further, observed Justice Biswajit Basu of Calcutta High Court today.

To this, government counsel told the court that it would take at least two months to collect all the requisite information.

Justice Basu observed the state should do it on a war footing. The state should do the needful on teachers on the website at the earliest.