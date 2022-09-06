High Court orders jobs for 23 TET successful candidates

The Calcutta High Court today in a ruling ordered the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to appoint 23 candidates within 23 September and put the onus on the primary board to make the corrections.

The Single Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay today in a ruling ordered the primary board to give appointments to those 23 candidates, who had emerged successful in the teachers eligibility test (TET) held in 2016, 2020, following numbers added to their marksheet after the primary board admitted their gaffe to the wrong questions that the candidates had to attempt.

The 23 candidates, who should be enrolled in jobs as being successful candidates, including the litigant Soham Roy Chowdhury, who along with 22 other candidates, who had been emerged successful in the TET.