HC bars BJP from putting contentious ads in media

Calcutta High Court today put an interim stay on the publication of contentious twin advertisements by the BJP on newspapers and also questioned the Election Commission for not taking any action swiftly on the alleged MCC violation after it was brought to their notice by the ruling party.

The Bench of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya of Calcutta High Court during a hearing on the alleged advertisement restrained the BJP from putting the advertisements in any media.

The advertisements allegedly accused the Trinamul Congress of corruption and projecting it as being anti-Hindu (Sanatan) on a newspaper and put an interim stay on its further publication till further orders regarding the case from the court.

The ruling Trinamul Congress had moved the Election Commission regarding the controversial advertisements. On the basis, The poll panel reacting late, issued a show cause notice to the BJP state president Suknata Majumdar and asked him to reply by 5 pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, the ruling party had moved Calcutta High Court demanding stay on the alleged publication.