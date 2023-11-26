Hariharpara death: Police find family feud angle, 2 nabbed

The police arrested two individuals in connection with the Hariharpara incident, where the body of Minarul Islam was found near the primary health centre in Murshidabad.

The arrested individuals, identified as Gaffar Khan is the driver of the vehicle transporting Minarul’s body and Sarfaraz Khan, both residents of Chouapathan in Murshidabad. The incident unfolded last Thursday when Minarul Islam’s body was left at the Murshidabad primary health centre, triggering unrest in the area. Sahanaaz Banu, the deceased’s wife, filed a formal complaint at the Hariharpara police station on Thursday, alleging foul play and demanding justice for her husband’s death.

According to police sources, the vehicle that transported Minarul’s body was identified through CCTV footage. Gaffar Khan and an accomplice were subsequently arrested. The police also noted that the arrests came after public outcry and assurance from law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Further investigation revealed a longstanding family feud between Minarul Islam and the suspects. It is reported that there had been previous threats and tensions between Minarul and the individuals now in custody. The family members assert that Minarul was staying separately from his family due to threats and disputes related to his occupation as a driver. The family of the deceased has expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the arrests alone will not quell the unrest until justice is fully served.

The local community remains vigilant and tensions persist, demanding a thorough investigation into Minarul Islam’s death.As the investigations unfold, the authorities are focused on unravelling the complexities surrounding Minarul Islam’s death. The arrests mark a significant step forward, but the community’s concerns underscore the need for a comprehensive inquiry to bring closure to this unfortunate incident.