Haami 2 trailer looks promising, keeps up the ‘fun’ quotient

Haami 2 trailer: Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s film ‘Haami’ that involved the friendship of two innocent kids offered a great laughter ride and created a benchmark in the Bengali box-office. Four years after its grand success, the duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy are back again with the much-awaited sequel of the film ‘Haami 2’. The sequel stars Gargee Roychowdhury, Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Kharaj Mukherjee along with three new child actors Ritodeep Sengupta, Shreyan Ghosh and Aritrika Chowdhuri in lead roles.

The makers unveiled the musical trailer of the film on Thursday amidst much fanfare. The 2 minutes 40 seconds trailer is full of laughter and fun with a hint of innocence. It triggers the perfect dose of humour and makes one revisit childhood memories.

The musical trailer features the title track of the film that is written and composed by Anindya Chatterjee and sung by a bunch of child artists, Aruna Das, Shayeri Sarkar, Ishan Das, Syamantak Mukherjee, Sharmistha Debnath, Oindrila Sanyal and Rohan Das. The song is a recreated version of the track used in the first film.

The trailer shows a glimpse of a reality show. Laltu and Mitali take their sons Bhepu and Chinu to a reality show stage where a little girl, their heroine, joins in. Prasenjit Chatterjee, Anjan Dutt, Tnusree also join the cast of Haami 2. According to the makers, the story revolves around a seven-years-old prodigal child who can solve difficult problems in seconds and can answer questions within a jiffy.

Speaking about her experience in working on the film, actress Gargee Roychowdhury said, “From Ramdhonu to Haami and Haami 2, my journey with Windows Production is very special. Laltu and Mitali have got so much love from you all, I think that excelled our bond and we share the same crazy equation off-screen as well. We don’t require any rehearsal for the shots, it comes out like impromptu.”

Co-director, Shiboprosad Mukherjee shared his views on the cheerful title track saying, “It always feels overwhelming to work with the little ones and as long as I am active in film-making, I will definitely make films with children. Haami 2 is very different from its first part in respect to the premise, concept, storyline and even the cast. For the title track, we wanted to keep the flavour intact so we took cue from the first version and recreated the song in a new way. This is a Bijoya treat from us to the audience and hope they all will love the song.” ‘Haami 2’ is slated to release in theatres this Christmas to take you on a joy ride with the little ones.